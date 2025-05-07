Cannabis Stocks To Watch Today – May 4th

Get alerts:

Gibraltar Industries, Innovative Industrial Properties, Turning Point Brands, Indivior, and Tilray are the five Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are shares of companies involved in the cannabis industry—ranging from cultivation and processing to biotechnology, retail distribution and ancillary services like equipment or software providers. Traded on public exchanges or over-the-counter markets, their prices fluctuate based on regulatory changes, market demand, and company performance. As an emerging sector, cannabis stocks often exhibit higher volatility and risk compared to more established industries. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Gibraltar Industries (ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.02. 344,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,047. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.64. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $48.96 and a 52 week high of $81.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROCK

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

IIPR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.71. The company had a trading volume of 260,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $138.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Turning Point Brands (TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.53. 190,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,259. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. Turning Point Brands has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $72.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPB

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

NASDAQ INDV traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.98. 914,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $18.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. 22,297,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,635,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.95. Tilray has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Featured Stories