CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CarGurus by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in CarGurus by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

CARG stock opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 155.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $228.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $48,755.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,286.70. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,772.88. The trade was a 1.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $907,856. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

