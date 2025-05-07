Casino Stocks Worth Watching – May 4th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and MGM Resorts International are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies whose primary business is operating casinos and related gaming and hospitality services. Their performance is closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism flows, and regulatory climates, making them more cyclical and often more volatile than broader market indices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $248.40. 1,354,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,415. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.17. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.09.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

DKNG stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. 8,566,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,697,359. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.26 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.89. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $31.96. 7,299,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,694,452. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29.

