Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 999,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,645 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Castle Biosciences from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Castle Biosciences Stock Down 11.4 %

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $16.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.40 million, a PE ratio of 83.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.78. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $87.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.40 million. Research analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $41,577.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,099.20. This represents a 2.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,454 shares of company stock valued at $553,030. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.