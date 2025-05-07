Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,230,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,426,000 after buying an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,519,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,341,000 after acquiring an additional 85,963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,471,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

CATY stock opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.91. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CATY

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.