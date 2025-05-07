ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s previous close.
ChampionX Price Performance
CHX opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.52.
ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX
ChampionX Company Profile
ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.
