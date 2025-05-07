ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Stifel Nicolaus Analyst Says

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $39.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 64.20% from the company’s previous close.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.38. ChampionX has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.52.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.59 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. ChampionX’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChampionX will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

ChampionX Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in ChampionX by 123.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 136,132 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,764,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in ChampionX during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth about $12,080,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.