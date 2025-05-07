Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,297,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,115,000 after acquiring an additional 59,889 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,064,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,178,000 after purchasing an additional 291,520 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 4.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,673,000 after purchasing an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,121,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,871,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $151.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $220.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Chart Industries

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,247.75. This represents a 58.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.