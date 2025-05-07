Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Buyback $25.00 million in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.42. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

