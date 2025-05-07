Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Buyback $25.00 million in Stock

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 6th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chatham Lodging Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of 1.42. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

