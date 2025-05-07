Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stake Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $66,308.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $174,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,975,370. This trade represents a 5.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.76. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

About Cogent Communications



Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

