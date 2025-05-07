Coherus BioSciences (CHRS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.01. Coherus BioSciences has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHRS. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.05 target price (down from $1.50) on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.26.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

