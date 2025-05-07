Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Stock Position Decreased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Community Bank System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Community Bank System by 140.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBU stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Community Bank System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.16 and a fifty-two week high of $73.39.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

CBU has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Community Bank System from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

