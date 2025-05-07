Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Shares Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,961,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,539,000 after buying an additional 7,828,929 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,457,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,344,000 after acquiring an additional 770,255 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Corebridge Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,182,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,192,000 after acquiring an additional 877,980 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRBG stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $35.36.

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 22.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

