Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Coya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COYA shares. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Coya Therapeutics

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

