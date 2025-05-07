Coya Therapeutics (COYA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Coya Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 0.49. Coya Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
