Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Creative Realities were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREX. Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Creative Realities in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Creative Realities by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.02. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.28 and a 12 month high of $5.20.

Creative Realities ( NASDAQ:CREX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million. Creative Realities had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Creative Realities, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers digital signage and media solutions to enhance communications in a wide-ranging variety of out-of-home environments. The company’s solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

