Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Stake Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,659.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,876.85. This represents a 50.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFR. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $122.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.09 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.57 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

