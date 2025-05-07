Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Customers Bancorp by 46.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.80.

NYSE CUBI opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.75 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.24 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

