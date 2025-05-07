DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at DA Davidson from $162.00 to $163.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.12% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSY. Citigroup reduced their target price on Hershey from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Hershey from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $170.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.56 and its 200 day moving average is $168.66. Hershey has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Hershey had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

