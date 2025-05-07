DA Davidson Has Lowered Expectations for Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stock Price

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CGNX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on CGNX

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.45. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognex will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cognex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 439.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 155.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cognex by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.