Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 466.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,527 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

DCTH has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Shares of DCTH opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $391.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 150.70% and a negative return on equity of 338.16%. The company had revenue of $15.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

