Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 302,039 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,314,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,039 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $26,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,402,073 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after purchasing an additional 295,524 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,802,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 266,580 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,334,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 164,738 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,049.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 819,369 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 748,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 675,265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 258,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $549.05 million, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.36. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Ribbon Communications ( NASDAQ:RBBN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.66 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBBN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Ribbon Communications from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

