Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 10,186 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 209,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Transcat were worth $22,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Transcat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.07. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.56 and a twelve month high of $147.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.81 million, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

