Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958,479 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCW. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 2,317.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $248,087.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at $655,332.42. This represents a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of Mister Car Wash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,323.24. This represents a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,123 over the last 90 days. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.46.

MCW stock opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Mister Car Wash’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

