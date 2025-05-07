Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,514 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 810,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Olympic Steel worth $26,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 25,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Olympic Steel by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel Stock Down 2.9 %

Olympic Steel stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $357.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.75. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $56.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.80 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 44.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZEUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZEUS

Olympic Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.