Dividend Stocks To Research – May 5th

Get alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, and Exxon Mobil are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of cash payments, known as dividends. These payments are typically made on a quarterly basis and can provide a steady income stream in addition to any potential capital gains from stock price appreciation. Investors often favor dividend stocks for their combination of income generation and long-term growth potential. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.84. 58,221,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,398,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,036,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,806,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLL

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.48. 9,969,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,797,215. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.61. The firm has a market cap of $447.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $97.80 and a 52 week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Read More