Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,928 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,959 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,298,000 after purchasing an additional 160,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,075,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 99,795 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 0.1 %

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.02 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -400.00%.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $22,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,609,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,262,410.24. This represents a 30.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.