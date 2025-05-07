Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Price Target Raised to $403.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $403.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 17.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.29.

Duolingo Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $490.55 on Monday. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $145.05 and a 12-month high of $504.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.20. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $230.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.15 million. Duolingo’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total value of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,634 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,946.08. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Natalie Glance sold 9,020 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.59, for a total value of $2,621,121.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,733 shares in the company, valued at $37,989,702.47. This trade represents a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,868 shares of company stock valued at $33,634,700. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Duolingo by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Stories

