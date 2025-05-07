Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Citigroup Analyst Says

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $323.00 to $351.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $336.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $298.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.94. Eaton has a 12-month low of $231.85 and a 12-month high of $379.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Eaton’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 4.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.