Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eaton from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.13.

NYSE ETN opened at $298.56 on Monday. Eaton has a 52 week low of $231.85 and a 52 week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 457,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 38,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Ridgeline Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Eaton by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

