Eledon Pharmaceuticals (ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.32). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.4 %

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market cap of $171.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELDN

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The company uses its immunology expertise in targeting the CD40 Ligand (CD40L, also called CD154) pathway to develop therapies to protect transplanted organs and prevent rejection, and to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.