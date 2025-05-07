Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Down 0.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eli Lilly and Company traded as low as $812.03 and last traded at $821.39. 747,819 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,467,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $823.62.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.80.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,016,110,000 after buying an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $735.69 billion, a PE ratio of 66.29, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $820.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $814.03.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

