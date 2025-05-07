Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSB stock opened at $51.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.14 and a twelve month high of $53.47.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Featured Articles

