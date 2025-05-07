Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Israel ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EIS opened at $79.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.20. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

