Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $265,000 Stock Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,997 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veru were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 69,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Veru by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 86,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veru by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Veru by 142.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 96,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 56,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veru

In other news, Director Michael L. Rankowitz acquired 95,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $52,403.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,279 shares in the company, valued at $107,403.45. The trade was a 95.28 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

