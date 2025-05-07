Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $283,000 Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 269,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 146,424 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,042,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,057,000 after buying an additional 27,830 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $1,581,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,176,049.26. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,769,965.76. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,708 shares of company stock valued at $8,673,699 in the last 90 days. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKRO opened at $42.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.25 and a current ratio of 17.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21 and a beta of -0.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $42.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

