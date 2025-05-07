Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $309,000 Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 685,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,381,000 after buying an additional 170,121 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,538,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Central Garden & Pet

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 2.2 %

CENTA opened at $30.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.68. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

