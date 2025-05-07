Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $313,000 Stock Position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 113,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32,649 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 564,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after buying an additional 115,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

FCT stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

