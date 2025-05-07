Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Global X Alternative Income ETF alerts:

Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $12.19.

Global X Alternative Income ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Alternative Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%.

(Free Report)

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.