Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $319,000 Stake in Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X Alternative Income ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Alternative Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.
NASDAQ:ALTY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $12.19.
The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
