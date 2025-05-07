Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,227 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CHCT opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $482.31 million, a PE ratio of -74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Community Healthcare Trust ( NYSE:CHCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -606.45%.

Insider Activity at Community Healthcare Trust

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Cathrine Cotman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,023.10. This trade represents a 14.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

