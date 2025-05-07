Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $315,000 in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,100,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,530,000 after acquiring an additional 758,382 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 767.7% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 308,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 272,527 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in PureCycle Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PCT opened at $6.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.74. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.58.

PureCycle Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.32). On average, equities analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Llc acquired 619,925 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,996,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,077,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,665,246.44. The trade was a 1.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc engages in the production of recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene resin that has multiple applications, including packaging and labeling for consumer products, piping, ropes, cabling, and plastic parts for various industries.

