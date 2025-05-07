Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA SCHK opened at $26.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.02.
Schwab 1000 Index ETF Company Profile
The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
