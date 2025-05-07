Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $293,000 Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Lemonade by 292.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lemonade by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lemonade by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

LMND opened at $30.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.19 and its 200 day moving average is $33.96. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $53.85.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 32.85% and a negative net margin of 43.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Lemonade from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lemonade from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 1,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $64,167.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,308.11. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Softbank Group Capital Ltd sold 422,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $12,737,080.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,182,237.28. The trade was a 4.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 671,311 shares of company stock worth $21,971,084 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

