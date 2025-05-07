Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $303,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 116,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 112,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 103,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.52.
Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (PHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dynamic VEQTOR index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that allocates its portfolio between S&P 500 equities, VIX Index futures and cash. PHDG was launched on Dec 6, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.
