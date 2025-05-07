Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at $16,317,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 222.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 124,793 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,272,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 621,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,529,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 201.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 66,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 25.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Further Reading

