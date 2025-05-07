Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.75.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.41. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.18 and a 1-year high of $252.82.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

