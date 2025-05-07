Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,164 Shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,157,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,501,000 after buying an additional 1,877,565 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 536.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,110,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 935,731 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000.

FINS stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.109 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

