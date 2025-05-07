Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 26,921 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROIV. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 550.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 227,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $2,372,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,843.52. This represents a 58.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,116,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,409,045.90. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,395,541 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,538. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $13.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 119.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Roivant Sciences Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

