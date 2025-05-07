Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management increased its stake in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in TCW Transform 500 ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 84,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 62,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TCW Transform 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 113,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the period.

VOTE stock opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $720.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.02.

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

