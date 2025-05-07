Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 27,007 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $309.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.64 million. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

