Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 276 Shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ferrovial were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,573,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,517,000 after buying an additional 1,326,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ferrovial by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrovial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 361,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,184,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrovial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FER stock opened at $49.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.04. Ferrovial SE has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $56.43.

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

