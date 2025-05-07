Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 75,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 37,708 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 208,501 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 25,398 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $24.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72 and a beta of 1.06. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $46.39.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 130.41% and a net margin of 3.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rapid7 news, insider Christina Luconi sold 12,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $290,179.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,774.80. This trade represents a 17.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Rapid7 from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho set a $30.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.32.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

